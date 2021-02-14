Third arrest made after fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn

A third person has been arrested by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn.

A 20-year-old man [C] was arrested on suspicion of murder on the morning of Sunday, 14 February. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Two other people – [A] a 17-year-old male and [B] a 19-year-old man – were previously arrested in connection with the death. They have both been bailed.

Anybody with information that can help the investigation is urged to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 16-year-old male was also found suffering stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.