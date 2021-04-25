Teenager girl fighting for her life after double stabbing in South Norwood

Police were called at 4.41pm on Sunday, 25 April to reports of an assault on Norwood Road, SE27.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. Two teenage girls, aged 16 and 17, were found suffering from stab injuries.

They were taken by LAS to a south London hospital; the first victim’s condition is being treated as life-threatening. We await an assessment of the second victim’s condition.

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4970/25Apr. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.