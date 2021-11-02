Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision on Vesta Road in Brockley

Police were called at 9.08pm on Monday, 1 November after a 60-year-old man was hit by a car and left with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains.

The driver of the vehicle – believed to be a black SUV – did not stop at the scene.

Detective Constable Louise Woodgate, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are very keen to speak to anyone who was in the Vesta Road area at the time and saw the collision, or the moments leading up to it.

“We would also ask anyone in the area to check their CCTV or dashcam footage and to get in touch as soon as possible if you find anything that may assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 020 8285 1574 with CAD 7336/1NOV.