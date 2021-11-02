First picture of woman who was killed in fatal fire in Romford

Detectives investigating the circumstances of a fatal fire have released the name of the victim.

She has been named as Mrs Josephine Smith, who was 88, and from Romford.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at 10.17pm on Thursday, 28 October to a fire at a residential address on Queens Park Road in Romford.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

Mrs Smith was found inside the address and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday, 31 October gave the cause of her death as smoke inhalation.

A firework was recovered at the scene, however the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On Saturday, 30 October three people, a man in his late-teens and girl in her late-teens and a boy in his mid-teens were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have all been bailed to return on a date in late November.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley from the Met’s Specialist Crime, said: “This is a very sad case and we are supporting Mrs Smith’s family and keeping them fully updated on the current status on our inquiry.

We are looking into all the circumstance of this fire and speculation before we know all the facts is unhelpful. We currently await the outcome of forensic enquiries and other lines of investigation, but if anyone has any information then I would ask them to contact police immediately.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to the incident room on 020 8358 1010 or phone 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8170/28OCT