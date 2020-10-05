London is at a tipping point in its battle to limit the spread of coronavirus as cases continue to rise across the city – but we hold the key to reducing infection rates.

We are still seeing a steady increase across a wide range of COVID-19 indicators including testing, hospital admissions, patients in intensive care, GP attendance and calls to NHS 111.

But a continuation of this trend is not inevitable, and it remains in our gift to do something by making a conscious effort to consider our movements and behaviour over the coming weeks.

Small actions can have a big impact.

Practising social distancing, good hand hygiene and adhering to government guidelines on the rule of six and wearing a face covering will make a real difference. As will self-isolating immediately if you display any symptoms of coronavirus and booking a test as soon as possible.

Cases of COVID-19 are rising here. As our Director of Public Health said on Friday, when cases rise, eventually hospital admissions rise, and we are seeing that now. Then people get very ill and then more people will die. It is so important we act on government measures, including working from home where possible and restricted opening hours for pubs and restaurants, in order to limit opportunities for prolonged social contact and, subsequently, for transmission of the coronavirus.

Now is the time to support each other and consider how we as individuals can make a valuable contribution to limiting the spread of this awful virus.