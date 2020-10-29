Two Met Firearms Officers Charged Following 2018 Shooting in Wimbledon

Two Metropolitan Police Officers have today been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service following a non-fatal shooting that took place in South London in 2018.

The incident occurred at around 8.10am on 3 December along Haydons Road in south Wimbledon.

The first officer, identified as NX1, is charged with wounding with intent.

The second officer, known as MY55, is charged with attempted wounding with intent.

Both officers will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 25th November at 2pm for their first hearing.

The CPS said that it had authorised the charges following a referral of evidence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which investigated the shooting.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said:

“We examined the circumstances surrounding the shooting during a pre-planned operation in Haydons Road, Wimbledon, on 3 December 2018, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“We concluded our investigation in November 2019 and in January 2020 referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has now authorised the charges”.