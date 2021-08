During the early hours of Saturday 31 July 2021, John Donoghue is alleged to have indecently exposed himself before sexually assaulting a woman.

He is also alleged to have assaulted two security guards and a health care worker.

The 32-year-old, of High Street, Maidstone, has been charged with sexual assault, indecent exposure and three counts of assaulting an emergency services worker.

He has been remanded in custody to attend Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 August 2021.