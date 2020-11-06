Have you seen 15 year old Augustine Jordan?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the St Anns area at around 11:00 pm on Wednesday 3 November 2020.

Augustine or Gus as he is also called is described as a white male, of medium build and is around 5ft 8ins tall. He is described as having short, cropped brown hair and was last seen wearing a waterproof Nike jacket in black, black Nike bottoms and black trainers.