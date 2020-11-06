Have you seen 15 year old Augustine Jordan?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the St Anns area at around 11:00 pm on Wednesday 3 November 2020.
Augustine or Gus as he is also called is described as a white male, of medium build and is around 5ft 8ins tall. He is described as having short, cropped brown hair and was last seen wearing a waterproof Nike jacket in black, black Nike bottoms and black trainers.
If you have seen Augustine or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 656 of 4 November 2020.