Police need your help in finding 29-year-old Daniel Upton, from Handsacre, who was last seen at around 10pm on 27th September.

Daniel is described as white, of slim build, with dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey trousers, brown checked shirt and was in possession of a blue rucksack.

If you’ve seen Daniel or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting incident 208 28/09/2020