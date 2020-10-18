Home » She was last seen wearing grey skinny jeans with tears in, a purple coloured coat with black fur around the hood
Kayleigh ReesR a 16 year old girl has gone missing from the Mounsey Road area of Bamber Bridge on Wednesday 14th October. She is described as 5’3″, very thin build and her hair is as shown in the photo. She was last seen wearing grey skinny jeans with tears in, a purple coloured coat with black fur around the hood that she was wearing over a grey hoody, pale pink trainers and a large pale pink handbag.
If you have information please ring 101 and quote log LC-20201015‐1331.

