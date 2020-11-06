A black Apple iPhone XR and a dark blue Gant coat were stolen during the incident whilst the victim was punched in the head

Officers carrying out a robbery investigation are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Newbury.

At around 9pm on Tuesday (3/11) the victim, a 52-year-old man, was walking with his partner in an alleyway between Newtown Road and Old Newtown Road.

As they entered the alleyway they heard shouting, turned around and saw somebody shouting on the street. They carried on walking, then the victim was approached by two men, one of whom was taking his top off.

The victim was then punched multiple times to his head. He sustained bruising to his face and head and cuts to his hands. He attended the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment.

A black Apple iPhone XR and a dark blue Gant coat were stolen during the incident.

The first offender is described as white, around 5ft 8ins, aged in his twenties, of a muscular build and had short dark hair. He was wearing a jumper, prior to removing it, and was then topless during the robbery.

The second offender is described as white, aged in his twenties, around the same height as the first offender but of slimmer build.

He had short dark hair and a short beard and was wearing a thin black tracksuit jacket. It is unknown what other clothing he was wearing at the time.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Simpson-Jones, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has any details which may be useful to our investigation. If you saw what happened, please contact police.”

If you have any information which could assist officers, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 43200358228. You can also get in touch via the online reporting form.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.