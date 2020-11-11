Man arrested after stopping to talk to a 12 year old girl in Newbury

Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident on 4 November 2020, which happened on Penwood Road, Wash Water, Newbury.

The arrest relates to an incident in which a 12-year-old girl was approached whilst walking home from school on 4 November 2020. It is reported that a man in a blue estate car stopped alongside her and spoke to her.

The girl walked away from the car.

A 74-year-old man, from Newbury, has been arrested in connection with this incident. He has been bailed until 7 December whilst our investigation is ongoing.

Superintendent Lindsey Finch, LPA Commander for West Berkshire, said: “We are carrying out an investigation in relation to this incident.

“We are aware that incidents such as this may be concerning to the public as such we will continue patrols to provide reassurance to parents, children and schools.

“We would advise parents to make sure that their children are aware of what they should do if they are approached by someone who makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, and remind them of the best ways to stay safe.

“Additionally if anyone has information they wish to report or if a child has been approached by someone they do not know they should call the police on 101, or if someone is in immediate danger then call 999.”