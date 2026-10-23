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LIFE CHANGING A34 Closed After Serious Crash Near Sutton Scotney as Air Ambulance Attends and Drivers Face Long Delays

Hampshire School Placed On Lockdown Over Air Ambulance

The A34 has been closed southbound in Hampshire following a serious road traffic collision near Sutton Scotney, with an air ambulance attending and National Highways warning that the closure could remain in place for a prolonged period.

Emergency services were called to the incident at approximately 3.10pm on Friday 23 October 2026.

The collision has forced the closure of the A34 southbound between the A303 Bullington Interchange and Junction 9 of the M3 near Winchester.

Northbound traffic has also been temporarily held while the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance attends the scene.

National Highways has warned drivers to expect significant delays and consider alternative routes.

 

Screenshot 2026 10 23 At 22.26.46

Air Ambulance Responds to Serious A34 Collision

A major emergency services response is underway near Sutton Scotney.

According to National Highways, resources from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have been deployed.

National Highways traffic officers are also attending.

The circumstances of the collision have not yet been established, and there has been no confirmed information about the number of casualties or the severity of any injuries.

The air ambulance response has resulted in northbound traffic being held temporarily.

National Highways said northbound vehicles would be released once the air ambulance had departed and it was safe to do so.

A34 Southbound Closed Between A303 and M3

The closure affects a key section of the A34 used by motorists travelling towards Winchester, Southampton and the south coast.

The affected section runs between:

  • A303 Bullington Interchange: The junction north of Sutton Scotney.
  • M3 Junction 9: The Winchester interchange connecting the A34 with the M3.

National Highways warned that the southbound carriageway could remain closed for an extended period because of the serious nature of the collision.

An estimated reopening time has not been provided.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the affected section where possible.

Trapped Drivers to Be Turned Around

Motorists already caught within the southbound closure are expected to be turned around and directed back towards the Bullington Interchange.

National Highways said officers must first establish a full closure and secure the road before the process can begin.

Once this has been completed, traffic will be turned around from the rear of the queue.

The operation is expected to take time, and drivers caught in the closure may face a lengthy wait.

Motorists should remain in their vehicles unless directed otherwise by police or traffic officers and must not attempt to turn around independently.

Official A34 Southbound Diversion Route

National Highways has issued the following diversion for drivers heading southbound towards Winchester and the M3.

  1. Leave the A34 southbound at the A303 Bullington Interchange.
  2. Join the A303 eastbound towards Basingstoke.
  3. Continue for approximately seven miles to the junction with the M3.
  4. Join the M3 eastbound and continue to Junction 7.
  5. Leave at Junction 7 and use the roundabout to rejoin the M3 westbound.
  6. Continue westbound for approximately 11 miles to Junction 9, where drivers can resume their intended journey.

Motorists should follow official diversion signs and traffic officer instructions.

The diversion may experience additional congestion as traffic is redirected away from the closed section of the A34.

Travel Warning for Hampshire Motorists

The A34 is one of Hampshire’s principal north-south routes, linking the Midlands and Berkshire with Winchester, Southampton and the M3.

A closure of this section can create significant disruption for long-distance traffic, freight vehicles and local commuters.

Drivers planning to use the route are being advised to allow additional journey time, consider alternative roads or delay non-essential travel.

National Highways has warned that the serious nature of the incident means the road may remain closed for a prolonged period.

The southbound closure and temporary northbound hold were confirmed in the National Highways incident alert. The latest reopening status has not yet been established.

 

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