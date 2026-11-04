Armed police are searching for suspects who fled on foot after a vehicle linked to a reported firearms discharge crashed during a police pursuit in Bedfordshire.

Specialist firearms officers were deployed following reports of gunfire in Grebe Drive, Leighton Buzzard, shortly before 3.30pm.

A nearby lower school was placed into precautionary lockdown for a short period while police responded to the incident.

Officers subsequently identified a vehicle believed to have been involved in the reported discharge.

A pursuit followed after the driver failed to stop for police.

The vehicle eventually crashed into an unrelated car in Porz Avenue, between Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

One man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Suspects flee on foot after police pursuit

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that the occupants of the suspect vehicle fled following the collision.

Armed officers were deployed to the surrounding area as a search was launched to locate those involved.

The force has not confirmed how many people were inside the vehicle or whether a firearm has been recovered.

No arrests were announced in the initial police statement.

Porz Avenue closed as emergency services respond

Police confirmed that Porz Avenue was closed between Boscombe Way and the Lowatt Road roundabout while emergency services dealt with the collision.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Additional police cordons were established in Grebe Drive, Leighton Buzzard, and on the A505 as officers investigated the suspected firearms incident.

The road closures and search were ongoing when the original police update was issued. Their current status has not been confirmed.

Bedfordshire Police reassure residents

Bedfordshire Police acknowledged the concern caused by the incident and said a strong police presence would remain in the area during the initial investigation.

Officers were working to establish the circumstances of the reported firearms discharge and identify the people who fled the vehicle.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the original suspected shooting.

The only injury disclosed in the initial statement was the minor injury sustained by a man following the collision.

Police launch Operation Tanglewood appeal

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw people fleeing from the vehicle or has relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is urged to contact Bedfordshire Police.

The force has asked anyone with information to call 999, quoting Operation Tanglewood.

Further information is awaited concerning the suspects, the reported firearm discharge and the circumstances of the crash.