Watch Live

BREAKING NEWS

  • Home
  • Breaking News

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Police hunting for an 18-year-old man from Maidstone have discovered a body in Blean Woods,...

Published: 7:55 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 7:55 pm February 19, 2026

Police hunting for an 18-year-old man from Maidstone have discovered a body in Blean Woods, Canterbury.

Tragic Discovery in Blean Woods

Officers were called to the woodland on Thursday, 19 February 2026. They confirmed a person was found deceased at the scene.

Family Notified, Death Unexplained

Formal ID is still pending, but the missing man’s family have been informed. The young man was last seen on Friday, 13 February 2026.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Bolton Council worker pockets nearly £900k from vulnerable benefits claimants

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Croydon Stabbing

UK News

MURDER SHOCKER Dad Shot Dead in ‘Petty Revenge’ Vendetta

UK News

US Senator Graham: Saudi Arabia is moving backwards

Breaking News

WALKED AWAY Miraculous Escape as Double Decker Bus Overturns at Brading Isle of Wight

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday Over Epstein Allegations

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

LIVE UPDATES

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

UK News

Man Charged Over Brutal Croydon Stabbing

UK News

Why Some UK Players Turn to Non Gamstop Casino – Risk Realities and Regulation

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Traffic Nightmare on Kent’s A2 as Lorry Fire Shuts Major Route

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CROYDON BUS CRASH Emergency Services Respond After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

Breaking News

Emergency Services Respond After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

Breaking News

TRAM CRASH Tram and Bus Crash Shuts Nottingham Road

UK News

Tram and Bus Crash Shuts Nottingham Road

UK News

KINGS STATEMENT King Charles Breaks Silence: “Law Must Take Its Course” After Prince Andrew’s Arrest

Breaking News

King Charles Breaks Silence: “Law Must Take Its Course” After Prince Andrew’s Arrest

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU

POLICE CRACKDOWN Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

Man Jailed After Violent Pub Assault in Salisbury

Court News

TWO ARRESTED Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman dies at London home

UK News

MONARCH CONCERN King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News

King Charles Backs Probe Into Brother Andrew’s Arrest Over Public Misconduct

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

FREED AFTER ARREST Former Prince Leaves Police Custody Following Shocking Raid

Breaking News

Former Prince Leaves Police Custody Following Shocking Raid

Breaking News

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

Police Chase ends in Chaos near Hamstreet near Ashford

UK News

LIVES SHATTERED Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

UK News

Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

UK News
Watch Live