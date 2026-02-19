Police hunting for an 18-year-old man from Maidstone have discovered a body in Blean Woods, Canterbury.

Tragic Discovery in Blean Woods

Officers were called to the woodland on Thursday, 19 February 2026. They confirmed a person was found deceased at the scene.

Family Notified, Death Unexplained

Formal ID is still pending, but the missing man’s family have been informed. The young man was last seen on Friday, 13 February 2026.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.