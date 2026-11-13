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GROUNDED FAA grounds all departing flights across the United States amid extraordinary safety emergency

All departing flights across the United States have been ordered to remain on the ground after aviation authorities declared an extraordinary nationwide safety emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the unprecedented ground stop on Friday evening (13 November), bringing departures at airports across America to a halt.

The dramatic order followed reports of serious air traffic control communications problems, including disruption affecting flights in Chicago.

In an urgent advisory to aircraft operators, the FAA cited “extraordinary circumstances” and safety concerns as the reason for the nationwide shutdown.

The agency ordered departing aircraft to remain grounded until further notice, while international arrivals would be assessed individually.

FAA orders nationwide ground stop

The emergency instruction was issued by the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center shortly before 9pm UK time.

The directive applied to airports throughout the United States, preventing aircraft from taking off while aviation authorities assessed the situation.

The FAA stated that the restrictions had been imposed for safety reasons but did not immediately provide a full explanation for the extraordinary measure.

Earlier reports indicated that air traffic control communications problems had disrupted operations in Chicago.

It has not yet been confirmed whether those problems were the sole cause of the nationwide shutdown.

Major disruption feared at US airports

The decision has the potential to cause widespread disruption to domestic and international air travel, with aircraft unable to depart while

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