Fourteen patients were treated during an emergency response at Hillingdon Hospital after specialist ambulance teams, including hazardous area responders, were deployed on Friday evening.

London Ambulance Service said it was called to the west London hospital at 7.24pm on Friday, 30 October 2026.

The response included a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), Tactical Response Unit, command support team and emergency planning vehicle.

Ambulance service confirms 14 patients treated

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our crews assisted Hillingdon Hospital in treating 14 patients at the scene.”

The service has not provided details of the patients’ conditions, whether anyone required admission or the precise nature of the incident.

The Metropolitan Police described the incident as ambulance-led and confirmed that police officers were stood down shortly after attending.

What happened at Hillingdon Hospital?

Earlier reports suggested there had been a suspected chemical incident at the hospital. UKNIP previously approached the Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which said the matter was isolated and posed no risk to the wider community, while declining to confirm its exact nature.

The deployment of HART does not, by itself, establish that a chemical spill occurred. These specialist ambulance crews also attend other hazardous and complex incidents where additional equipment and protection may be needed.

The London Ambulance Service has confirmed the number of patients treated, but authorities have not identified any substance involved or confirmed the cause of the incident.

UKNIP has previously reported eyewitness accounts of restrictions within the emergency department. Those claims remain separate from the newly confirmed ambulance-service response.