Watch Live

BREAKING NEWS

  • Home
  • Breaking News - Crime - UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Slough Supermarket Car Park

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a supermarket...

Published: 10:45 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 10:46 pm February 21, 2026

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a supermarket car park in Slough.

Emergency services were called to the car park of an Iceland store earlier today following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a woman, and the death is now being treated as suspicious.

Thames Valley Police have since confirmed that a murder investigation is underway, with specialist officers and forensic teams deployed to the scene.

 

A blue and white forensic tent has been erected in the car park, while a large police cordon remains in place as investigators carry out detailed examinations. Officers have also been seen speaking with potential witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding businesses.

 

The area remains sealed off to members of the public, with police vehicles and crime scene investigators continuing to work late into the evening.

 

At this stage, no formal identification of the victim has been released, and it is not yet known whether any arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police is expected to issue a full statement once initial enquiries have progressed.

 

Residents and shoppers in the area have reported a significant police presence, with some describing the scene as “shocking” and “deeply concerning.”

Anyone who may have information relating to the incident is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, quoting the relevant incident reference once released.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

COWARDLY MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Beloved Wife

UK News

SICK SECRET Church Volunteer Groomed Teen with 8,000 Inappropriate Messages

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

UK News

BANNED FOR LIFE Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

PINT POT Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

FATAL CRASH 94-Year-Old Woman to Face Sentence for Fatal Stourbridge Crash

UK News

TOY RECALL Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

UK News

OFFICER INJURED Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LETHAL POTHOLE Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News

Oxford E-Scooter Rider Hurt After Hitting “Lethal” Pothole

UK News

URGENT APPEAL Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

Missing Shrewsbury Man Vanishes Since December

UK News

SEVERE DELAYS M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

HORRIFIC ATTACK Teen Dies in Shocking Stabbing Outside Smethwick Mosque

UK News

Teen Dies in Shocking Stabbing Outside Smethwick Mosque

UK News

NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man ‘Date Rapes’ Himself in Bizarre Pewsey Car Park Incident

UK News

Man ‘Date Rapes’ Himself in Bizarre Pewsey Car Park Incident

UK News

HORROR STABBING Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News

Teen, 18, Stabbed to Death in Peckham – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRAGIC END Bodies Found in Snowdonia After Desperate Search for Missing Men, 19 and 20

UK News

Bodies Found in Snowdonia After Desperate Search for Missing Men, 19 and 20

UK News

COACH SEX ATTACK Teen Charged After Shocking Coach Assault at M6 Services

UK News

Teen Charged After Shocking Coach Assault at M6 Services

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News

Teen Murdered in Peckham: Police Race to Catch Killers

London, UK News
Watch Live