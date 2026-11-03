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BRIDGE FALL Itchen Bridge closed in both directions as police respond to Southampton incident

Police have been called to an incident on the Itchen Bridge in Southampton, with the crossing reportedly closed in both directions.

A police helicopter has also been reported hovering over the area with its searchlight activated during the emergency response.

According to an initial live report by the Southern Daily Echo, officers attended the scene and the bridge was shut to traffic.

Police helicopter reported above Itchen Bridge

The incident has prompted disruption on the crossing between central Southampton and Woolston.

The circumstances have not yet been confirmed, and no further details have been released about the nature of the police operation.

There is no confirmed information about injuries or arrests.

Motorists advised to check latest traffic information

Drivers should check current traffic conditions and consider alternative routes if the bridge remains closed.

The duration of the reported closure and whether the route has since reopened have not been confirmed.

UKNIP is seeking further information. This report will be updated when confirmed details become available.

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