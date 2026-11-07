The M20 has been closed in both directions between Maidstone and Ashford following a major multi-vehicle collision, with reports suggesting as many as 20 vehicles may have been involved amid thick fog and smoke from a nearby fireworks display.

Emergency services rushed to the motorway near Leeds Castle on Saturday evening (7 November 2026), after the collision brought traffic to a standstill between Junction 8 at Hollingbourne and Junction 9 at Ashford.

Kent Police, fire crews and ambulance teams were reported heading to the scene, while National Highways traffic officers assisted with road closures and diversions.

Motorists described extremely poor visibility, with one driver reporting a combination of fog and smoke from fireworks being held at nearby Leeds Castle.

The reported figure of 20 vehicles has not yet been officially confirmed. The number of people injured, if any, also remains unknown.

Reports of 20 Vehicles Involved in M20 Pile-Up

The collision happened on a busy Saturday evening as motorists travelled through Kent towards Maidstone, Ashford and the coast.

National Highways confirmed that the M20 was closed in both directions between Junctions 8 and 9 following a multi-vehicle collision.

Initial traffic information indicated problems on the motorway shortly after 7pm, with the two-way closure subsequently confirmed.

One motorist reported being stationary for approximately 40 minutes while emergency vehicles travelled towards the incident.

Others described seeing fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles responding.

Reports circulating about the collision suggest that approximately 20 vehicles may have been involved, although emergency services have not confirmed that figure.

Thick Fog and Fireworks Smoke Reported Near Leeds Castle

National Highways confirmed that thick fog was affecting visibility around the crash scene.

The collision happened on the same evening as the Leeds Castle Fireworks Spectacular, which was taking place nearby.

One driver travelling towards Maidstone reported encountering a combination of fog and smoke from the display, making it difficult to see the road ahead.

Another member of the public reportedly contacted police before the collision because of concerns about visibility on the M20.

However, investigators have not established whether fog, fireworks smoke or another factor caused or contributed to the crash.

The presence of fireworks smoke is based on eyewitness accounts rather than an official finding.

M20 Shut Between Junctions 8 and 9

National Highways confirmed at 8.18pm that the motorway remained closed in both directions.

In its traffic update, the agency warned: “Thick fog has been confirmed at this location and road users are advised to take extra care whilst travelling.”

The closure affects motorists travelling eastbound towards Ashford and Folkestone, as well as westbound traffic heading towards Maidstone and London.

Traffic is being diverted along the A20.

The restrictions have caused delays on the surrounding road network, with additional traffic using local routes while emergency services deal with the incident.

M20 Diversion Routes via A20

National Highways has issued official diversion arrangements for both directions.

Eastbound towards Ashford

Drivers should leave the M20 at Junction 8 and follow the hollow circle diversion signs along the A20 towards Ashford.

At Drovers Roundabout, motorists should continue onto Fougeres Way before rejoining the motorway at Junction 9.

Westbound towards Maidstone

Drivers should leave the M20 at Junction 9 and follow the hollow square diversion signs along the A20 towards Hollingbourne.

Motorists can then return to the motorway at Junction 8.

National Highways has warned that a bridge at Harrietsham has a height restriction of 15ft 6in (4.7 metres), which drivers of high-sided vehicles must take into account.

Emergency Services Investigate Major Kent Motorway Collision

The cause of the collision has not yet been confirmed.

There has also been no official update establishing how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone sustained serious injuries.

Poor visibility was reported elsewhere in Kent on Saturday evening, including parts of Thanet and the A299.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the affected section of the M20, follow signed diversions and allow additional time for their journeys.

National Highways can be contacted for traffic information on 0300 123 5000.

The motorway’s reopening time has not yet been confirmed in the information available.

Further details are awaited from Kent Police and the emergency services.