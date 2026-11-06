A man has reportedly suffered serious injuries after falling from a ladder while working on a shop sign in Luton town centre, prompting a major emergency services response.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were seen in Park Street, close to Iceland and Cash Converters, following the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing emergency vehicles outside the shops at around 3.30pm, with an air ambulance also reportedly operating in the area.

According to accounts shared with UKNIP the incident may have involved a man who was working on signage outside Cash Converters.

One witness said they had seen workers repairing a sign at the premises earlier in the day.

The witness wrote: “They were fixing a sign outside Cash Converters when i walked past in the morning, so possibly a ladder accident or something.”

They added that they saw what appeared to be someone being placed into an ambulance around 3.30pm, before an air ambulance took off.

Claims man suffered life-threatening injuries

Another person said a father and son were working on ladders outside the shop when the father fell.

The man has sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for specialist neurological treatment.

They also claimed he was due to undergo surgery.

These details have not been independently verified, and no official update on the man’s condition has been provided.

Other witnesses described seeing emergency services attending the scene, including specialist ambulance personnel and fire crews.

The circumstances of the reported fall remain unclear.

UKNIP has sought official confirmation of the incident and details of the emergency services response.