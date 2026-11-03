Several London buses have been damaged in a collision outside Morden Underground Station in south London, leaving shattered glass and damaged bodywork at the scene.

Photographs from the station show extensive damage to the fronts of at least two buses, including broken windscreens and crumpled panels.

A nearby shopkeeper described hearing a loud impact as the collision happened.

“There was a huge sound,” the witness said. “I think the buses were trying to reverse and then they smashed into each other.”

The shopkeeper added: “Think there were 5 or 6 buses, but when it happened, it sounded like a bomb had gone off.”

Bus services disrupted around Morden station

Transport for London bus disruption information recorded several services being affected by a road blocked by a collision near Morden Station on Tuesday evening, 3 November.

Reports included changes to services on routes 45, 154, 157, 163, 293 and K5. Passengers should check TfL for the latest status before travelling.

Damaged buses and debris at the scene

One bus sustained major damage to its front left corner, while another was pictured with extensive cracking across the lower part of its windscreen.

A worker wearing high-visibility clothing was seen inspecting one of the vehicles. Broken glass and sand were reported on the road after the buses had been moved.

The cause of the collision has not been confirmed. The shopkeeper’s suggestion that the buses were reversing is a witness impression, not an established finding.

It is not yet known whether anybody was injured. Transport for London has been approached for comment, according to the initial local report.