Kent Police have launched a witness appeal after a man in his 30s was reportedly struck by a car in Chatham before the driver left the scene.

The incident happened in Highview Drive, near the junction with Shirley Avenue, at approximately 3pm on Monday 19 October 2026.

According to police, a black Mini Cooper being driven by a man was involved in a reported collision with a pedestrian.

The vehicle subsequently left the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Driver and Pedestrian Believed to Know Each Other

Kent Police confirmed that the driver and pedestrian are believed to be known to one another.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made or whether the driver has been identified.

The force has also not disclosed what may have led to the incident.

Police Appeal for CCTV and Dashcam Footage

Investigators are particularly keen to hear from motorists and residents who were in the Highview Drive and Shirley Avenue area at around 3pm on Monday.

Officers are asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could help establish what happened to contact them.

Footage captured before or after the reported collision may also assist enquiries.

How to Contact Kent Police

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/173765/26.

The appeal was issued on Friday 23 October 2026.

The investigation remains ongoing.