A senior Reform UK councillor has been charged with 35 criminal offences, including rape, sexual assault and making indecent images of children, following a police investigation into allegations spanning 13 years.

George Madgwick, 37, who leads the Reform UK group on Hampshire County Council, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 November.

Madgwick, from the Anchorage Park area of Portsmouth, faces charges relating to four complainants who were aged between 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged offences.

Police said the allegations concern incidents between 2008 and 2021 in Portsmouth and Wales.

Councillor faces 35 criminal charges

The charges against Madgwick include:

12 counts of rape

Two counts of assault by penetration

Two counts of sexual assault

One count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child

Two counts of making indecent images of children

One count of distributing an indecent image of a child

Eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour

One count of stalking

One count of making threats to kill

One count of false imprisonment

One count of theft

One count of criminal damage

Police investigation began in July 2025

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched its investigation on 24 July 2025 after receiving a report of a sexual offence.

The investigation was carried out by the force’s specialist Amberstone team.

Madgwick was arrested at an address in Wandsworth, south London, on 6 January 2026.

Following the investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised 35 criminal charges.

Crown Prosecution Service confirms decision

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute George Madgwick for serious sexual offences, including multiple counts of rape.

“He has also been charged with making a threat to kill, false imprisonment and stalking.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence and that it is in the public interest to bring the case to court.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial. There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Court appearance scheduled for 25 November

Madgwick is scheduled to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Criminal proceedings are active, and the allegations have not been determined by a court.

Madgwick has not been convicted of the offences and is entitled to a fair trial.