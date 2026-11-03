Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News

REFOMER RAPE CHARGES Reform UK councillor George Madgwick charged with 35 offences including 12 counts of rape

Warning as Southeastern closes lines ALL weekend hitting Bromley trains

A senior Reform UK councillor has been charged with 35 criminal offences, including rape, sexual assault and making indecent images of children, following a police investigation into allegations spanning 13 years.

George Madgwick, 37, who leads the Reform UK group on Hampshire County Council, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 November.

Madgwick, from the Anchorage Park area of Portsmouth, faces charges relating to four complainants who were aged between 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged offences.

Police said the allegations concern incidents between 2008 and 2021 in Portsmouth and Wales.

Councillor faces 35 criminal charges

The charges against Madgwick include:

  • 12 counts of rape
  • Two counts of assault by penetration
  • Two counts of sexual assault
  • One count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child
  • Two counts of making indecent images of children
  • One count of distributing an indecent image of a child
  • Eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm
  • Two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour
  • One count of stalking
  • One count of making threats to kill
  • One count of false imprisonment
  • One count of theft
  • One count of criminal damage

Police investigation began in July 2025

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched its investigation on 24 July 2025 after receiving a report of a sexual offence.

The investigation was carried out by the force’s specialist Amberstone team.

Madgwick was arrested at an address in Wandsworth, south London, on 6 January 2026.

Following the investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised 35 criminal charges.

Crown Prosecution Service confirms decision

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute George Madgwick for serious sexual offences, including multiple counts of rape.

“He has also been charged with making a threat to kill, false imprisonment and stalking.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence and that it is in the public interest to bring the case to court.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial. There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Court appearance scheduled for 25 November

Madgwick is scheduled to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Criminal proceedings are active, and the allegations have not been determined by a court.

Madgwick has not been convicted of the offences and is entitled to a fair trial.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DRIVER ARRESTED Police pursuit and arrest reported after collision near Lower Queen’s Road in Buckhurst Hill

Crime

FINED AND BANNED Five British anti-migrant activists fined and expelled from France after ‘battle bus’ arrests near Dunkirk

UK News

HEAD TEACHER MURDERED Headteacher dragged beneath car for more than a mile murdered as family pay heartbreaking tribute

UK News

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News

OUTRAGE Seven arrested as fireworks let off near police in Birmingham city centre Halloween disorder

UK News

FATAL COLLISION Black Bull Road closed amid major police response and unconfirmed reports of death in Folkestone

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Flames rip through roof of Wembley house as firefighters rush to Eagle Road blaze

UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BOMB THREAT Fighter jets escort Wizz Air flight from London after bomb threat forces emergency landing in Budapest

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Dartmouth mother Rebecca Grass as man faces murder charge

UK News

FATAL COLLISION Man in his 50s killed after being hit by car outside Folkestone pub as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

VICTIM SPEAKS OUT Peacehaven man jailed for coercive control and strangling woman

National News

FATAL CRASH Man, 46, dies in A26 crash near Lewes as two drivers injured

National News
Around 140 migrants rescued from small boat heading towards Hampshire coast in major operation

SWEEP STAKE New UK immigration rules unveiled as migrants face 10-year wait for settlement

National News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Man, 58, suffers life-changing injuries after TVR Chimaera crashes on A23 near Gatwick Airport

UK News

LUCKY ESCAPE Four workers escape 14-storey Surrey roof blaze as Kent plumbing firm fined £20,000

UK News

MOST WANTED Police hunt six wanted men across West Yorkshire as public urged to help trace suspects

UK News
Watch Live