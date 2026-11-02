Police are appealing for witnesses after two businesses were broken into during the early hours of Saturday morning in Tidworth, Wiltshire.

The Post Office and Smart Tech, both located on Pennings Road, were targeted between 1am and 4am on 31 October 2026.

A number of items were stolen from the Post Office, including vapes, medicines and cash.

Wiltshire Police are investigating the burglaries and are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from motorists who may have been travelling along Pennings Road during the three-hour period and could have captured evidence on their dashcams.

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

PC Jody Kinge, from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anybody acting suspiciously in the area near to the Post Office and Smart Tech during the hours of 1am and 4am, including anyone who may have been passing with dash cam footage. “This could significantly assist our investigation, so please get in touch if you can help.”

Police enquiries remain ongoing.

How to contact Wiltshire Police

Anyone with information about either burglary, or who has dashcam footage that could help police, should email the Amesbury Area Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected], quoting crime reference 54260131164 or 54260131163.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.