A man in his 20s has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being stabbed near a Tesco supermarket in Trowbridge.

Wiltshire Police said three men are believed to have targeted the victim near the car park of Tesco Extra on County Way shortly before 2pm on Saturday, 31 October.

The three suspects fled the scene following the attack.

The injured man was taken to hospital. Police have not disclosed his exact condition or whether anyone has been arrested.

Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Officers are carrying out enquiries and warned that members of the public may notice an increased police presence in the area.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Dean, of Central CID, said: “We appreciate the concern this incident may cause, however please be reassured that we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public.

“While we are carrying out enquiries, I’d ask anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“If you witnessed the incident, or believe you may have seen the suspects before or after the incident, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage then please come forward.

“Anything you’re able to provide or tell us could assist us.”

How to contact Wiltshire Police

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, saw the suspects before or afterwards, or has relevant footage should call 101, quoting log 154 of 31 October.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have urged people with concerns to speak to officers in the area.