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ARMED LOCKDOWN Two Hemel Hempstead schools placed in lockdown as armed police reportedly respond to nearby incident

Two primary schools in Hemel Hempstead have reportedly been placed into lockdown following a police incident that prompted concern among parents on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

Hammond Academy and Yewtree Primary School were both named in reports from residents, who described a significant police presence, including armed officers, near Hammond Academy.

Witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles in the area, while others claimed a police helicopter was circling overhead.

There were also unconfirmed reports that a man had been detained by armed officers near Redbourn Road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has not yet publicly confirmed the circumstances of the incident or the reports of an arrest.

Parents report lockdown at Hammond Academy

The incident sparked concern among parents after messages circulated on social media suggesting that Hammond Academy, on Cambrian Way, had activated its lockdown procedures.

One parent said they had been told there was an incident outside the school but had received no further details.

Another resident reported seeing three police vehicles nearby.

Several people described seeing officers in the area, with some claiming armed police had been deployed.

One resident wrote: “Apparently Yewtree was on lock down too.”

Another parent said she had spoken to Yewtree Primary School and understood that its lockdown was precautionary, while Hammond Academy was operating under stricter restrictions.

These accounts have not been independently confirmed by the schools or police.

Reports of armed police near Redbourn Road

A witness claimed to have seen a man being detained by four armed officers near a roundabout on Redbourn Road.

The resident said traffic was temporarily disrupted while police dealt with the situation.

Another social media account suggested the incident involved a police pursuit and a person believed to have been carrying a firearm.

However, other posts referred to a possible knife.

There is currently no official confirmation that either weapon was involved.

It has also not been established whether the reported detention was directly connected to the school lockdowns.

Yewtree Primary School lockdown reportedly lifted

Parents later shared messages suggesting that precautionary restrictions at Yewtree Primary School had been lifted.

One person wrote: “Yewtree primary lockdown has now been lifted.”

The status of restrictions at Hammond Academy was not confirmed in the information available.

Hammond Academy is located on Cambrian Way, while Yewtree Primary School is based on Fletcher Way.

Both schools serve families in the Hemel Hempstead area.

Police incident leaves parents seeking answers

The reported lockdowns led to numerous parents asking for information about their children’s safety.

Some said they had been told only that police were dealing with an incident near the schools.

Others expressed concern after seeing reports of armed officers and police vehicles.

There have been no verified reports of injuries to pupils or school staff.

The precise reason for the reported lockdowns, whether a suspect was arrested and whether any weapon was recovered remain unconfirmed.

Further clarification is being sought from Hertfordshire Constabulary and the schools involved.

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