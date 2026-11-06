A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 50s was found dead inside a property in Margate, Kent.

Kent Police attended an address in Millmead Road at approximately 3pm on Thursday, 5 November 2026, following concerns for a person’s welfare.

Officers entered the property and discovered the body of a man.

A 40-year-old woman from the local area has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She remains in police custody while detectives carry out further enquiries.

Police discover body at Millmead Road property

Emergency services were alerted following a report of concern for someone at the address in Millmead Road.

Officers attended and found a man in his 50s dead inside the property.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police have not yet released his identity or confirmed the cause of death.

Woman arrested as murder inquiry begins

Following the discovery, detectives arrested a 40-year-old woman from the Margate area on suspicion of murder.

Kent Police confirmed that she remained in custody pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police remain at the property while enquiries take place.

No charges have been announced.

Kent Police appeal for information

Detectives are urging anyone with information that could assist the murder investigation to contact the force.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity around Millmead Road or has relevant information is asked to call Kent Police on 01303 289600, quoting reference 05-0990.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

The investigation remains ongoing.