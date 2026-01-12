£1.7 Million Cannabis Stash Seized in Walsall Factory Raid

Police have smashed one of the biggest cannabis operations in Walsall, seizing over 1,700 plants worth a staggering £1.7 million. The haul was uncovered during an early-morning raid at a disused factory on Midland Road.

Massive Early Morning Bust

The warrant was served just before 4:30am on Sunday under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Officers from the St Matthews Neighbourhood Team, backed by the Priority Crime Team and Operational Support Unit, stormed the site to confiscate 1,737 cannabis plants.

Officers Praise Huge Win Over Drug Crime

Mark Collins, neighbourhood policing supervisor, said: “This was one of the biggest hauls of cannabis discovered in the Walsall area. A huge amount of cannabis has now been taken off our streets.”

Suspect Charged, Police Call for Tips

Danh Nguyen, 33, with no fixed address, was arrested and charged with producing a Class B drug. He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday for his first hearing.

Police urge anyone with drug-related information to call 101 or anonymously report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.