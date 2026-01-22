Crimestoppers is dangling a juicy £7,500 reward for info on a terrifying armed break-in at a family house in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire.

Masked Gang Wields Sledgehammer and Pickaxe in Violent Heist

At around 7.40pm on Thursday 4 December 2025, five masked thugs smashed their way in through the rear patio doors. When the husband tried to stop them, they battered him with a sledgehammer – striking his back and knee – before forcing him to open a safe filled with high-value watches.

The wife was dragged upstairs and made to reveal where more valuables were kept. The gang then fled on foot through nearby woodland, escaping with luxury watches and designer handbags worth around £1 million.

Luxury Brands Targeted: Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Louis Vuitton and More

Stolen goods include top-tier watches from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Omega, Breitling, TAG Heuer, Hublot, and Tissot.

The haul also included designer handbags from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Jimmy Choo, and Dior.

One standout piece is a rare white Chanel “Boy” handbag, exclusively sold in Milan.

Clues and Appeal: CCTV, Fake Number Plates & How to Help

CCTV footage reveals the gang creeping up armed with a pickaxe and sledgehammer.

Police also traced a suspicious grey hatchback with false number plates spotted on the A610 between 7.21pm and 7.49pm the same night, believed to have headed towards the West Midlands.

Crimestoppers, completely independent of the police, urges anyone with information—or who spots the stolen items for sale—to come forward anonymously. No names, no drama.

Got info? Call the free hotline anytime on 0800 555 111 or use the secure online form at the Crimestoppers website. Stay 100% anonymous and help bring these thugs to justice!