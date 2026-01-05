10 Convicted for Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron with Transgender Rumours

A French court has found ten people guilty of cyberbullying French First Lady Brigitte Macron after they spread false, transphobic claims online. The defendants tried to dodge responsibility, insisting their nasty posts were just “humour or satire.”

Malicious Claims Fuelled by Age Gap

The convicted include eight men and two women, aged 41 to 60, who circulated baseless conspiracy theories that Mrs Macron, 72, was born male. Some toxic messages even twisted the couple’s 24-year age gap to falsely imply paedophilia.

“Their posts targeted the First Lady’s gender and sexuality with malicious and transphobic content,” said French prosecutors.

Defendants Make Weak ‘Just a Joke’ Defence

Several defendants told the court their posts were meant as light-hearted satire. Others claimed surprise at facing criminal charges for their Facebook and Twitter rants.

The Macron couple’s story is well known: they met when Emmanuel Macron was just 15 and Brigitte, then his drama teacher, was 39. They married in 2007, long after Emmanuel left school and ended a previous marriage.

France Cracks Down on Online Abuse

This case marks a key test of France’s tough defamation and cyberbullying laws protecting public figures. As courts reject “humour” as an excuse for spreading lies, officials send a clear message: smear campaigns and false rumours will not be tolerated.

The verdict shows French courts taking a hard line on social media hate, especially when aimed at women in the spotlight. It also sets a legal precedent in Europe for tackling online harassment linked to gender identity slurs.

While sentences remain under wraps, penalties can include hefty fines or even jail time.