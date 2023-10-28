£10 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized from Ship’s Hull at Sheerness Port

In a significant operation involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), police officers, and Border Force, authorities have seized a substantial quantity of cocaine hidden within a container ship at Sheerness Port in Kent. The discovery was made during a meticulously executed investigation.

The drugs, weighing a total of 137 kilograms, were concealed within a Panamanian-registered ship that was primarily transporting bananas. They were meticulously placed inside four large holdalls, which were hidden below the waterline within the sea chest – an area used for seawater intake to assist with ship stability.

Originally bound for the Netherlands, the ship was subjected to thorough searches upon its arrival at Sheerness on October 14, based on intelligence provided by the NCA. Despite reduced visibility conditions, a specialized dive team from the National Police Chiefs Council carried out an underwater search of the ship’s hull. After locating the drugs, officers from the Border Force National Deep Rummage Team, along with assistance from port operator Peel Ports, spent five hours recovering them from behind bolted grills.

The cocaine is estimated to have had a street value in the UK exceeding £10 million once processed and sold. This case represents only the second discovery of class A drugs concealed underwater in the UK, with the previous incident occurring in Bristol in November 2021 when 46 kilograms of cocaine were uncovered.

David Phillips, NCA Operations Manager, commented on the operation, stating, “This was an extremely rare and sophisticated concealment, and shows how far criminal networks will go to get dangerous drugs like cocaine into circulation. The sale of such class A drugs is controlled by gangs who inflict violence and exploitation in our communities.”

The NCA, alongside law enforcement partners in the Netherlands and Panama, is now focusing its efforts on determining the ultimate destination of the seized drugs and continuing the investigation.

Stephen Whitton, Deputy Director of Border Force Maritime Command, emphasized the significance of collaboration in tackling drug smuggling. He stated, “Border Force remains committed to working round the clock to intercept drug supply chains and will continue to work closely with our counterparts to identify and prevent the new methods criminals take to smuggling illegal drugs, in or out of the UK.”

The operation highlights the collective determination to combat organized criminal groups and curtail the distribution of harmful drugs within communities.