HORROR CRASH 10-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Stanmore Road Horror

  • Updated: 23:12
  • , 26 January 2026

A 10-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a shocking collision in Stanmore. The youngster was hit while crossing Honeypot Lane on his scooter at around 8:30am on Sunday, 25 January.

Police Launch Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Emergency crews, including the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance, rushed to the scene to treat the child before rushing him to hospital.

The driver involved, a 28-year-old man, stayed at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. After being questioned under caution, he has since been bailed.

Police are now pleading for witnesses to come forward. They are especially keen to see any dashcam or mobile footage showing a black Volkswagen Golf GTI near Honeypot Lane between 8:15am and 8:35am on Sunday.

How You Can Help

  • If you witnessed the collision or have relevant footage, contact the Met Police on 101.
  • Alternatively, call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly on 0207 960 8044.
  • Be sure to quote reference number 1714/25JAN.

Residents of Stanmore are urged to help bring justice for the injured child and assist police in their investigation.

