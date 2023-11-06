100 Passengers Injured During Terrifying Ordeal on Spirit of Discovery Cruise Ship in Bay of Biscay

A harrowing incident unfolded on board the Saga cruise ship “Spirit of Discovery” as approximately one hundred passengers were left injured during a terrifying experience in the Bay of Biscay off the French coast on Saturday. The incident occurred when the cruise ship encountered severe weather conditions, described as “gale force winds and nine-meter-high waves,” around midday and endured the battering for the next 18 hours.

Passengers aboard the cruise liner described their ordeal as “extremely frightening,” as the vessel battled the treacherous elements. Many were reportedly thrown off balance, leading to injuries and distress among those on board.

The cruise ship was en route, and the tumultuous sea conditions in the Bay of Biscay led to widespread discomfort and concern among passengers who had expected a leisurely and enjoyable voyage.

In response to the unfortunate situation, passengers are now seeking compensation for their traumatic experience and the injuries sustained during the voyage. The incident has raised questions about the cruise company’s safety protocols and the decision to sail in such adverse weather conditions.

The injured passengers are being prepared for hospitalization upon the ship’s arrival in Portsmouth. It is yet to be determined the extent of the injuries and the medical attention required for each individual.

Saga’s Spirit of Discovery cruise ship is known for offering a luxurious and comfortable cruising experience. However, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sea and the importance of safety measures during oceanic voyages.

The cruise line is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this harrowing experience, and passengers will be eagerly awaiting updates on the matter.