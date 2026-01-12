Watch Live

OFF THE STREETS Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich

  • Updated: 15:35
  • , 12 January 2026
Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich

A joint crackdown by Woolwich council, police, and immigration officers has targeted dodgy mopeds and e-bikes flouting the law. The operation focused on vehicles breaching moped, e-bike, and right-to-work rules, London Now reports.

Safety First, Say Officials

Greenwich cabinet member Councillor Calum O’Byrne Mulligan stressed the council’s commitment: “The safety of everyone on the streets of Royal Greenwich is a top priority for us – that’s why we’re helping to tackle illegal moped and e-bike riders.”

He added, “Road-legal e-bikes are a safe, efficient, and sustainable way of getting around. But make no mistake – those which aren’t are dangerous for anyone who uses our borough’s roads, while shoddy batteries and poor-quality conversion kits are also fire hazards.”

Operation Focus Hits The Streets

Alongside vehicle checks, officials handed out 54 hi-vis jackets, stickers, and a new e-bike safety factsheet to educate riders and the public. Transport for London has also issued a leaflet outlining e-bike legality.

So far, Operation Focus has seized 64 vehicles and handed out 344 hi-vis jackets. The campaign aims to enforce vehicle regulations and boost road safety.

E-Bike Rules Explained

  • EAPCs must meet limits on motor power and speed.
  • They require clear markings showing the manufacturer name and power output.

Illegal e-bikes and mopeds aren’t just risky – they’re putting lives in danger. The crackdown means business for rule-breakers.

Recommended for you

Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
BARLEY ALIVE Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
TRAGIC KILLING Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
POLICE NAME SUSPECT Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
INSTA CLAIM ITS FIXED Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails

Must READ

Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
PUP RESCUE Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
GRIM FIND Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
Round-Up of Recent Cases at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
KNIFE ATTACK Two Teens Charged After Bus Station Stabbing in Peterborough
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
POLICE NAME VICTIMS Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
SCUMBAGS Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
LEADING WITH PRIDE New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
COLD HEARTED ATTACK Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
TRAFFIC MAYHEM Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice

More For You

Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York
KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York
EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92
"FAREWELL GUVNOR" EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92
PUB SEX ATTACK Man Arrested After Woman Sexually Assaulted in Brighton Pub

More From UK News in Pictures

Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
BROKEN BONES Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
STREET BRAWL Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
OFF THE STREETS Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
POWERFUL BOMB Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
SAFE DRIVER Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
GRIM DISCOVERY Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
WILDLIFE RESCUE Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
BLACKOUT Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
Chaos in Tunbridge Wells: 6,000+ Left Dry After ‘Bad Chemical Batch’ Shuts Pembury Water Plant
RAN BY A DRIP Kent Water Crisis Declared Major Incident as Supply Blackouts Hit Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells & Canterbury
Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears

BREAKING

BOMB VEST Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears
MAYHEM AT LA RALLY U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
VICTIMS NAMED Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
TRAVEL CHAOS Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
GIVEN IT LEGS Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
POLICE SLAM ON THE BRAKES Oxford Moped Heist Foiled

More From UKNIP

Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
ATLANTIC STORM TAKE OVER Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
Lorry Blaze Shuts Down M1 Southbound
HGV BLAZE DELAY Lorry Blaze Shuts Down M1 Southbound
One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand
SPEEDBOAT SMASH One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand

BREAKING

Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt
error: Content is protected !!