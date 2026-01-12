Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich

A joint crackdown by Woolwich council, police, and immigration officers has targeted dodgy mopeds and e-bikes flouting the law. The operation focused on vehicles breaching moped, e-bike, and right-to-work rules, London Now reports.

Safety First, Say Officials

Greenwich cabinet member Councillor Calum O’Byrne Mulligan stressed the council’s commitment: “The safety of everyone on the streets of Royal Greenwich is a top priority for us – that’s why we’re helping to tackle illegal moped and e-bike riders.”

He added, “Road-legal e-bikes are a safe, efficient, and sustainable way of getting around. But make no mistake – those which aren’t are dangerous for anyone who uses our borough’s roads, while shoddy batteries and poor-quality conversion kits are also fire hazards.”

Operation Focus Hits The Streets

Alongside vehicle checks, officials handed out 54 hi-vis jackets, stickers, and a new e-bike safety factsheet to educate riders and the public. Transport for London has also issued a leaflet outlining e-bike legality.

So far, Operation Focus has seized 64 vehicles and handed out 344 hi-vis jackets. The campaign aims to enforce vehicle regulations and boost road safety.

E-Bike Rules Explained

EAPCs must meet limits on motor power and speed.

They require clear markings showing the manufacturer name and power output.

Illegal e-bikes and mopeds aren’t just risky – they’re putting lives in danger. The crackdown means business for rule-breakers.