12 Killed as Russian Drone Strikes Bus in Ukraine’s Pavlohrad District

At least 12 people were killed and seven were injured after a Russian drone hit a bus in Ukraine’s Pavlohrad district, officials have confirmed.

Deadly Drone Attack on Civilian Bus

Oleksandr Hanzha, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, revealed the tragic toll following the strike on a civilian vehicle in southeastern Ukraine. The drone attack tore through the bus, killing multiple passengers.

Part of Massive Overnight Assault

The bus hit was one of several strikes during a night of intense Russian drone operations across Ukraine. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 90 attack drones overnight, with 14 breaking through defences to strike nine separate targets.

Mr Hanzha also reported that a woman and a man died in separate attacks in the eastern city of Dnipro, also within Dnipropetrovsk.

Maternity Hospital Hit in Zaporizhzhia

The wider drone offensive damaged civilian areas in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, too. Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration, confirmed six women were injured when a drone struck a maternity hospital, sparking a fire in the gynaecology reception.

Emergency Response Underway

Ukrainian air defences shot down most of the drones, but those that got through caused havoc miles apart across the country. Emergency crews are treating the seven survivors of the bus attack and working to identify victims and inform their families.

Authorities have yet to reveal the bus’s exact route or whether it was carrying commuters or long-distance travellers.

This attack adds to a growing list of civilian casualties in the strategic Dnipropetrovsk region, which remains a frequent target amid Russia’s ongoing conflict in southeastern Ukraine.