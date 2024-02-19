UK News in Pictures

12-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Life After Collision Involving E-Scooter in East London

East Ferry Road street sign, London, with urban backdrop.

A 12-year-old girl has been left battling for her life following a harrowing collision involving an electric scooter in East London. The incident unfolded on East Ferry Road, in the Isle of Dogs, around 9 p.m. yesterday (February 18), sending emergency services rushing to the scene.

Reports indicate that the collision occurred between a car and an electric scooter, with the young girl serving as a passenger on the e-scooter. Tragically, she sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized, fighting for survival. Meanwhile, the rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 20s, was also transported to the hospital, albeit with injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

Fortunately, the driver of the car escaped unscathed from the collision. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the sequence of events leading up to the collision.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police revealed: “Police were called by LAS to East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs at about 9.06pm on Sunday, February 19, following reports of a collision involving a car and an electric scooter. The female passenger of the e-scooter, a 12-year-old girl, remains in hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries. Her next of kin have been informed.”

In response to the incident, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) dispatched ambulance crews and an incident response officer to the scene promptly. Both the man and the child received medical attention at the site of the collision before being transported to the hospital.

With investigations ongoing, authorities urge anyone with relevant information about the incident to come forward and assist in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic collision.

