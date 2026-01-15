Watch Live

MIRACLE ON THE MOTORWAY 12-Year-Old Hero Snatches Steering Wheel to Save Mum from Disaster

A quick-thinking 12-year-old boy has bagged a Chief Constable’s Commendation after saving his mum’s life in a terrifying roadside drama.

Miracle on the Motorway: Zac Takes Control

On Saturday 14 December, Zac Howells sprung into action when his mum, Nicola, lost consciousness behind the wheel – her foot stuck on the accelerator. Calm under pressure, Zac tried waking her before gripping the steering wheel and guiding the speeding car onto a grassy verge to slow it down.

Once stopped, Zac shut off the engine and calmly dialled 999, giving emergency services their exact location. Thanks to his bravery, both escaped injury.

Police Praise Young Hero with Special Award

Fast forward to Wednesday 14 January, Zac and Nicola visited West Mercia Police HQ in Hindlip, Worcestershire. There, they toured the station, met the 999 call handler and police officers who responded, and even had a friendly hello from some off-duty police dogs.

Chief Constable Richard Cooper presented Zac with the prestigious Chief Constable’s Commendation – reserved for those showing outstanding courage beyond the norm.

“For a 12-year-old to react in such a calm and mature manner is magnificent,” said Chief Constable Cooper. “His bravery extinguished any danger to them both and other road users that day.”

Bravery Beyond His Years

  • Zac’s quick reaction prevented a potential crash catastrophe.
  • He kept his nerve to safely stop the vehicle and get help.
  • The award honours exceptional courage and lifesaving actions.

This young lad’s courage reminds us all – heroes come in all sizes.

