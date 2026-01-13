Watch Live

120 Drivers Nabbed for Drink and Drug Driving in Wiltshire – December Arrests Soar by 35%

Wiltshire’s roads have seen a huge crackdown on impaired driving. In December 2025 alone, 120 drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving offences, marking a sharp 35% jump compared to the same month last year.

Operation Limit Cracks Down Hard Across County

Leading the charge was Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU), taking part in the national NPCC Operation Limit. Throughout the month-long blitz, officers stepped up patrols, hunting down anyone driving under the influence across Wiltshire’s road network.

Drug Driving on the Rise as Police Ramp Up Detection

  • Out of the 120 arrests, 40.8% were linked to drug driving suspicions.
  • Drink driving made up 59.2% of arrests.

With new tools and techniques, police have significantly boosted their ability to spot drug drivers, reflected in the high number of drug-related arrests last month.

Road Safety Chief Vows Zero Tolerance

“While the rise in arrests is concerning, it proves our determination to keep Wiltshire’s roads safe,” said Inspector Neil Duffin, head of the Roads Policing Unit. “We’re committed to stopping these dangerous drivers before they cause tragedies.” “The law is clear — driving under the influence won’t be tolerated. Our officers will keep applying pressure all year, making our roads safer for everyone.”

Looking ahead, Wiltshire Police pledge ongoing, relentless action against drink and drug driving to cut collisions and save lives.

