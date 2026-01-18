Drama erupted on Friday, January 16, outside the Iranian Embassy in South Kensington. A daring protester broke the law by climbing across private balconies to snatch the Iranian flag from the embassy terrace.

Protesters Clash with Police

As police tried to arrest the man, other protesters tried to block their efforts, sparking chaos. The Metropolitan Police had to step in with dispersal tactics to keep the peace and protect everyone involved.

Multiple Arrests and Injuries

One man was arrested for criminal damage, trespass on diplomatic property, and assaulting police. He remains in custody.

Thirteen more were nailed for violent disorder, assault on emergency workers, criminal damage, and trespass on diplomatic grounds.

Four police officers suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

The incident highlights the tension surrounding diplomatic sites and the risks involved in high-profile protests.