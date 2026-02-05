A 15-year-old boy is in police custody after allegedly attacking a teacher at Milford Haven Comprehensive School in Pembrokeshire.

School Lockdown After Weapon Incident

The school was plunged into lockdown this afternoon when a pupil reportedly brandished a weapon and assaulted a teacher. The incident happened around 3.20pm.

Police and Council Confirm Safety Measures

Superintendent Chris Neve of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We can confirm police are at Milford Haven Comprehensive School following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil brandishing a weapon at the school at approximately 3.20pm.

The teacher’s injury is not a stab injury. A lockdown was implemented but has now been lifted.

The teacher is receiving medical treatment for their injuries. All pupils at the location are safe and most have gone home. Officers remain at the school.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson added: “Police attended the school following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil at the school. All pupils are safe, and most have left.

Police officers remain on site and any planned after-school events have been cancelled this evening.”