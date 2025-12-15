15-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing Near Surrey Pub

A teenage boy, 15, is charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in an alley near a Surrey pub.

Man in His 20s Found Dead Near Wheatsheaf Pub

Just after 3:30pm on Tuesday, police rushed to an alleyway close to the Wheatsheaf pub on Kingston Road, Ewell. A man in his twenties was found with stab wounds and tragically died at the scene.

Teen Arrested and Court Date Set

The 15-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by law, was arrested on Thursday. He will face Guildford Magistrates Court on Monday.

Other Suspects Released on Bail

Police also arrested a second 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old, and a 20-year-old in connection with the incident. All three have since been released on police bail as investigations continue.