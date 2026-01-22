Watch Live

MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park

  • Updated: 19:50
  • , 22 January 2026

A 15-year-old boy, Luis Guembes—known as Gabriel—has been fatally stabbed in a shocking attack at Stoke Park, Guildford, Surrey. He was found seriously injured on Monday evening near the A25 Parkway and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Two Teenagers Arrested Over Brutal Killing

 

Surrey Police swiftly arrested two teens, aged 15 and 16, on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody as the investigation by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team speeds ahead.

Detective Chief Superintendent White said: “This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are pursuing several lines of enquiry. We urge the public not to speculate.”

Tributes Pour In for Talented Footballer

Gabriel, originally from Peru, was a student at All Hallows Catholic School in Farnham and a gifted footballer with multiple trophies. Family friend Michelle Alayon paid tribute:

“Gabriel was an amazing son and an incredible young soul. He was kind, bright, driven, and full of promise. A devoted student, passionate footballer, and loving son, he had a smile that lit up any room and touched everyone he met. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed.”

Michelle set up a GoFundMe to help Gabriel’s family cover funeral costs and ease the financial strain following this devastating loss.

Community in Shock After ‘Very Alarming’ Incident

Locals expressed horror at the stabbing, describing the event as “absolutely terrible.” One resident said:

“I’ve never heard of anything like this happening in Guildford—especially in this park. It’s horrible. I hope the killer is caught soon.”

Julia McShane, leader of Guildford Borough Council, added: “I am shocked and saddened by this tragic event. The loss of someone so young is utterly devastating. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this desperately sad time.”

The police and emergency services continue to appeal for information as the community reels from the shocking murder of young Gabriel.

