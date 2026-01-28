Chaos hit Christmas post this year as Royal Mail failed to deliver letters on time to around 16 million Brits, Citizens Advice revealed.

Nearly 3 in 10 Brits Felt the Pinch

According to the watchdog, almost three in ten UK adults faced delays in receiving letters and cards — and that’s not even counting parcels. Around 5.7 million people missed crucial letters about health appointments, fines, and benefits.

Worse still, nearly a quarter of those hit by delays said it left them feeling anxious and distressed, particularly when it came to vital bills and financial issues.

Stamp Shock Dampens Christmas Spirit

Christmas card numbers also took a plunge in 2025, with 36% of customers blaming sky-high stamp prices. First-class stamps now cost £1.70 — more than double the price in 2020.

Calls for Tougher Crackdown on Royal Mail

Anne Pardoe, head of policy at Citizens Advice, slammed the postal chaos as “simply unacceptable”.

“When people have no other postal provider to choose from, the sheer volume of delays is deeply concerning,” she said. “The impact goes far beyond late Christmas cards, with people missing critical healthcare and financial info.” “With delivery cuts on the horizon, Ofcom must crack down harder before things get worse. Any future stamp hikes should depend on Royal Mail meeting delivery targets.”

Ofcom confirmed it will keep a close eye on Royal Mail, revealing the postal giant has already been fined £37 million in recent years for poor performance.

An Ofcom spokesperson said:

“Last year, we modernised Royal Mail’s obligations to meet people’s needs sustainably. Now, Royal Mail must improve reliability.”

Meanwhile, Royal Mail defended itself, saying independent data shows over 99% of items posted by the last recommended date arrived before Christmas.