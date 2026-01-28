Watch Live

ROYAL MAIL MESS 16 Million UK Letters Delayed Over Christmas

  • Updated: 23:09
  • , 28 January 2026

Chaos hit Christmas post this year as Royal Mail failed to deliver letters on time to around 16 million Brits, Citizens Advice revealed.

Nearly 3 in 10 Brits Felt the Pinch

According to the watchdog, almost three in ten UK adults faced delays in receiving letters and cards — and that’s not even counting parcels. Around 5.7 million people missed crucial letters about health appointments, fines, and benefits.

Worse still, nearly a quarter of those hit by delays said it left them feeling anxious and distressed, particularly when it came to vital bills and financial issues.

Stamp Shock Dampens Christmas Spirit

Christmas card numbers also took a plunge in 2025, with 36% of customers blaming sky-high stamp prices. First-class stamps now cost £1.70 — more than double the price in 2020.

Calls for Tougher Crackdown on Royal Mail

Anne Pardoe, head of policy at Citizens Advice, slammed the postal chaos as “simply unacceptable”.

“When people have no other postal provider to choose from, the sheer volume of delays is deeply concerning,” she said.

“The impact goes far beyond late Christmas cards, with people missing critical healthcare and financial info.”

“With delivery cuts on the horizon, Ofcom must crack down harder before things get worse. Any future stamp hikes should depend on Royal Mail meeting delivery targets.”

Ofcom confirmed it will keep a close eye on Royal Mail, revealing the postal giant has already been fined £37 million in recent years for poor performance.

An Ofcom spokesperson said:

“Last year, we modernised Royal Mail’s obligations to meet people’s needs sustainably. Now, Royal Mail must improve reliability.”

Meanwhile, Royal Mail defended itself, saying independent data shows over 99% of items posted by the last recommended date arrived before Christmas.

Recommended for you

WhatsApp-Image-2025-06-26-at-004924_34963934
ROOF CHAOS Youths Cause Chaos on Roof of Abandoned Eastbourne Building
IMG_1630
ON THE CARDS New Mosque Plans Submitted for Romford
bluewater_centrephotos_06jun2024_250 (1)
BLUEWATER SHOPPING BOOST Rodd & Gunn Set to Storm Bluewater with New Store Launch
20221211_175308
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Deadly Crash on A27 Near Falmer

Must READ

SEVERE INJURIES Solihull Man Guilty of Throwing Girlfriend from Fourth-Floor Tower
COVER UP Baby Killer Jailed for Life After Shocking Cover-Up
SALFORD CHASE Electric Bike Bandits Brought Down in Daring Salford Chase
Breaking News 247
POLICE PROBE Young Boy in Sonic Onesie Found Alone in High Wycombe
JOB NEARS Ex-Trainee Officer Sacked for Refusing Transgender Pronouns

BREAKING

TRAGEDY STRIKES A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a car on Dahlia Road and died at the scene.
APPALLING FILTH Milford Haven couple jailed after 50+ animals rescued from ‘appalling’ filth
SKY LIGHTS UP Emergency Crews Rush to Stunning ‘Electrical Fire’ Lighting Up Folkestone Sky
CLIFF SEARCH HORROR Emergency Search Launched at Roedean Cliffs After Dog Found Alone by the Water
DIGGER HEIST Four Nabbed After Digger Heist Attempt in Sevenoaks

More For You

EXPLOSIVE HAUL Garden Shed Bomb-Maker Busted in Bedfordshire
YouTuber Curtis Arnold in Dispute Over Drone Footage at Hartlebury Castle
TIKTOK GHOUL NICOLA BULLEY Convicted Sex Offender and Trespasser Curtis Arnold Banned From TikTok
TAKE OFF SCARE British Airways Flight Loses Wheel on Take-Off – Still Flies 5,000 Miles Safely
JUSTICE SERVED Horsham Man Found Guilty of Decades-Long Child Rape Nightmare

More From UK News in Pictures

MASK THUGS Thames Valley Police Release E-Fits After Oxford Burglary
FLAMES AND FUMES Cowfold Rubbish Fires Rage Near Care Home
MIGRANT CRISIS Five Arrested in Plot to Smuggle 23 Migrants Out of UK
AIRLIFTED Air Ambulance Scrambles to M6 Crash
LOCKED UP Wiltshire Child Sex Offender Locked Up After Breaking Court Order
FANS PAY TRIBUTE Charlton legend ‘Headphones Norm’ Barker dies after collapsing at match
QUICK THINKING Young Heroes Save Man on New Year’s Eve
NO INJURIES Early Morning Blaze Hits Hove Home
FRONTMAN Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
ASBESTOS SCARE Hobbycraft Recalls Kids’ Craft Set Over Asbestos Scare
GANG SLAMMING Organised Crime Gang Slammed with Nearly 50 Years Behind Bars
Breaking: Met Police Marksman Found Not Guilty of Murdering Chris Kaba
MORE DELAYS Misconduct Case Against Met Firearms Officer NX121 Put on Ice
SWINDON STALKER CAUGHT Man Pleads Guilty After Terrorising Woman
FATAL TRAGEDY Tragedy at Erith JET Garage: Person Dies on Belmont Road
ATTACK TURNED DEADLY Domestic Abuser Jailed for Suffocating Woman in Worthing
SHADT PASTS Met Wins Big Legal Battle to Sack Officers with Shady Pasts

More From UKNIP

CHRISTMAS CAROL Family Pay Emotional Tribute After Shrewsbury Fire Tragedy
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
NOT ONE FOR THE ROAD Plumstead Business Owner Busted for Drink Driving
CABLE THEFT NPAS Helicopter Helps Nab EV Cable Thieves Near A1
SHOOK HOMES Bomb Blast Blow-Up Man Convicted for Blowing Up ULEZ Camera in London
error: Content is protected !!