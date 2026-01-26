Watch Live

TEEN ON THE RUN 16-Year-Old Aleksandar Dlutowski Vanishes, May Be Heading to Plymouth

  03:46
  26 January 2026

Parents are desperate to find their missing son, 16-year-old Aleksandar Dlutowski. The tall teen, standing 6ft 2in with short blonde hair, was last seen wearing a dark blue “Head” hoodie, blue jeans, and black trainers with white soles.

Clues Point to Dartmoor

Worryingly, Aleksandar’s recent Google searches include Dartmoor National Park, suggesting he could be heading towards Plymouth or the surrounding moorlands.

What to Do If You Spot Him

  • Call 999 immediately to report any sightings.
  • Police are actively searching—reference crime number CAD3181/25JAN26.
  • Parents have provided their contact number: 07872 605654.

Please share this alert and help bring Aleksandar home safely!

