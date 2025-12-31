16-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Manchester Crash

Greater Manchester Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a serious collision left a 16-year-old girl fighting for her life.

What Happened?

The crash occurred at around 6:05pm on 30 December 2025 on Darlington Street. The teenage pedestrian was crossing the road when she was hit by a westbound Seat Arona.

She was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Police Seek Witnesses

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) wants anyone with information to come forward – especially if you saw the girl before the crash, witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage.

How to Help

Call the SCIU directly on 0161 856 4741

Report via GMP’s Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk quoting log 2598 of 30.12.2025

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Police emphasise every bit of info could be crucial in piecing together what happened and bringing justice.