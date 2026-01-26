Watch Live

GARAGE BRAWL 17 Armed Thugs Attack Three Men in Bradford Garage Brawl

Police launch probe after violent siege at a Leeds Road garage in Bradford. Detectives suspect a pre-planned, brutal affray involving weapons.

Chaos Breaks Out at Gledhill Road

West Yorkshire Police were called to Gledhill Road at 7.18pm last Saturday (24 January) following reports that a gang wielding bats and metal bars attacked three men. The victims were rushed to the hospital, with one still receiving treatment, but all expected to recover.

17 Suspects in Three Vehicles

Officers say 17 people arrived and fled in three cars – including a black Nissan Navara. So far, three men aged 24 and 50, all from Bradford, have been arrested. Two of the 24-year-olds remain in custody. The 50-year-old was released on conditional bail after questioning.

Detectives Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Inspector Andrew Queen of Bradford CID said: “This was a targeted, pre-planned attack. The offenders came armed and ready to cause serious harm. CCTV captures the incident, and we urge anyone with info on the vehicles or suspects to come forward.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bradford CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or call 101 quoting crime reference 13260047055.

Alternatively, tipsters can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

