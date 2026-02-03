A 17-year-old boy was allegedly raped in a terrifying late-night assault in a popular seaside town. Police have quickly arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the horror.

St Leonards Stunned by Brutal Attack

The incident rocked St Leonards, East Sussex, around midnight on January 30. Sussex Police confirmed the suspect’s arrest on suspicion of rape. The 38-year-old remains in custody as the investigation unfolds.

Police Move Fast, Victim Given Specialist Support

Detective Inspector Carol Shoesmith said, “This is an evolving investigation. We have specialist officers supporting the victim to ensure he receives full care.”

She added: “From the moment we were alerted, officers have worked tirelessly in St Leonards to identify and arrest the suspect. We are not looking for anyone else connected to this incident at this time.”

The victim is receiving dedicated support from police specialists, authorities confirmed.

Officers Launch Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives praised the public for helping with information that led to the arrest. They now urge anyone with further details to come forward.

“Every bit of information can be crucial,” they said.