Watch Live

SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town

  • Updated: 09:25
  • , 3 February 2026

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly raped in a terrifying late-night assault in a popular seaside town. Police have quickly arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the horror.

St Leonards Stunned by Brutal Attack

The incident rocked St Leonards, East Sussex, around midnight on January 30. Sussex Police confirmed the suspect’s arrest on suspicion of rape. The 38-year-old remains in custody as the investigation unfolds.

Police Move Fast, Victim Given Specialist Support

Detective Inspector Carol Shoesmith said, “This is an evolving investigation. We have specialist officers supporting the victim to ensure he receives full care.”

She added: “From the moment we were alerted, officers have worked tirelessly in St Leonards to identify and arrest the suspect. We are not looking for anyone else connected to this incident at this time.”

The victim is receiving dedicated support from police specialists, authorities confirmed.

Officers Launch Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives praised the public for helping with information that led to the arrest. They now urge anyone with further details to come forward.

“Every bit of information can be crucial,” they said.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 14.49.36
The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.20.28
SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.57.51
FATAL CRASH Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Met investigation
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.45.08
BB GUN Armed Police Descend on Keighley After Boy Points Imitation Gun

Must READ

NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre

More For You

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE Teenage boy, 16, dies after brutal stabbing in Chippenham
BLAZE PROBE Blaze Rips Through Nursery Roof in Rushey Green
FIND NICOLA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in Chatham
GRIM END Body Found in Bude Believed to Be Missing Boscastle Man

More From UK News in Pictures

FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot
MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop
The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?

More From UKNIP

CENTURY OF CHEERS Farewell to The Standard: Brighton’s Beloved Queen’s Road Pub Shuts Up Shop
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
POLICE PROBE Major Collision Halts Westbound Traffic Between Canterbury and Harbledown
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Bald Man Over St Leonards Rape Attack
FIND HER Urgent: Have You Seen Missing 79-Year-Old Dawn in Retford?