Today: December 10, 2023

4 hours ago

19-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Stabbing, Police Investigation Underway

A serious stabbing incident occurred on Loughborough Road, SW9, prompting an urgent police response.

Details of the Incident

  • The incident was reported shortly before 19:00hrs on Saturday, 9 December.
  • Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries at the scene.

Medical Response and Current Status

  • The victim was treated on-site by police and paramedics before being transported to the hospital.
  • Updates on his condition are pending.

Arrest and Investigation

  • A man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice related to the removal of a bicycle from the scene.
  • The Central South CID is leading the investigation, with support from local officers.

Crime Scene and Public Appeal

  • A large crime scene has been established in the area.
  • Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward.

How to Contact Authorities

  • Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 5813/9DEC.

Community Impact

  • The incident has caused concern in the community, and police are working to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called to Loughborough Road, SW9 shortly before 7pm on Saturday, 9 December to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) where they found a 19-year-old man who was seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene by police and paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

A man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to a bicycle being taken from the scene.

Central South CID are currently leading the investigation, supported by local officers.

A large crime scene is in place and officers are appealing for anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything to contact them on 101 quoting CAD 5813/9DEC

