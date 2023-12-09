19-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Stabbing, Police Investigation Underway

A serious stabbing incident occurred on Loughborough Road, SW9, prompting an urgent police response.
Details of the Incident
- The incident was reported shortly before 19:00hrs on Saturday, 9 December.
- Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries at the scene.
Medical Response and Current Status
- The victim was treated on-site by police and paramedics before being transported to the hospital.
- Updates on his condition are pending.
Arrest and Investigation
- A man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice related to the removal of a bicycle from the scene.
- The Central South CID is leading the investigation, with support from local officers.
Crime Scene and Public Appeal
- A large crime scene has been established in the area.
- Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward.
How to Contact Authorities
- Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 5813/9DEC.
Community Impact
- The incident has caused concern in the community, and police are working to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
