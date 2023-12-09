19-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Stabbing, Police Investigation Underway

A serious stabbing incident occurred on Loughborough Road, SW9, prompting an urgent police response.

Details of the Incident

The incident was reported shortly before 19:00hrs on Saturday, 9 December.

Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries at the scene.

Medical Response and Current Status

The victim was treated on-site by police and paramedics before being transported to the hospital.

Updates on his condition are pending.

Arrest and Investigation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice related to the removal of a bicycle from the scene.

The Central South CID is leading the investigation, with support from local officers.

Crime Scene and Public Appeal

A large crime scene has been established in the area.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward.

How to Contact Authorities

Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to contact the police on 101, quoting CAD 5813/9DEC.

Community Impact

The incident has caused concern in the community, and police are working to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called to Loughborough Road, SW9 shortly before 7pm on Saturday, 9 December to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) where they found a 19-year-old man who was seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene by police and paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition.

A man was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to a bicycle being taken from the scene.

Central South CID are currently leading the investigation, supported by local officers.

A large crime scene is in place and officers are appealing for anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything to contact them on 101 quoting CAD 5813/9DEC