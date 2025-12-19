£2.9m Seized from Tate Brothers to Fund Fight Against Violence on Women

Devon and Cornwall Police are putting nearly £3 million seized from infamous influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate into projects tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

How the Cash Was Snatched

Back in December 2024, the police won a civil forfeiture order stripping the Tates of over £2.9 million in assets. The force proved the duo had dodged tax and laundered money through Devon-based bank accounts. The earnings, raked in between 2014 and 2022, had no tax or VAT paid, according to Westminster Magistrates Court.

Both brothers tried to mask their funds by funneling money through ‘front’ accounts – a clear case of criminal activity. That money was officially classified as proceeds of crime.

£1 Million Back in Police Hands

Since the landmark ruling, more than £1 million of the seized cash has returned to the police for local reinvestment.

“Our work to seize the money from the Tate brothers was diligent and showed our commitment to not allowing criminality to operate in Devon and Cornwall,” said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman. “While a sum of the seized money has been returned to the treasury, a significant sum has come back to the force locally to reinvest. We have decided this money will be reinvested into projects which focus on our commitment to battle violence against women and girls and support our newly launched VAWG reduction strategy.”

Funding Projects to Fight Abuse

The police have set up a panel to identify community projects fighting abuse and supporting victims.

“Throughout the coming months we intend to show our communities how these funds can make a difference and support our communities in taking a stand against those perpetrating abuse and putting those funds at the heart of victim support,” the spokesperson added.

The reinvestment sends a clear message: crime won’t pay, and those who profit from it will have their cash redirected to protect vulnerable women and girls across Devon and Cornwall.